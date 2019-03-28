EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – An occupied school bus dragged power lines on top of it Thursday afternoon in East Haddam.
According to Troop K, the bus pulled down low-hanging wires.
Ten people were on the bus at the time of the incident.
It happened in the area of Hillside Road and Lakeshore Drive.
Police and emergency personnel are on the scene.
No students were injured.
There were 1,374 outages reported in the area, but the power has since been restored.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.