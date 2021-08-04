NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Still trying to decide which beach you should hang out at for the remainder of the Summer?
According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, you'll want to head to Ocean Beach Park in New London.
The sandy oasis was listed as one of the top 25 beaches in all of the U.S.
Experts looked at several factors, including the sand, amount of waves, level of seclusion, parking accessibility, and the activities.
Ocean Beach Park definitely fits the bill. There's a variety of ways you and your family can enjoy yourself both in and around the beach.
