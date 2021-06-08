NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- After being closed for the past 21 months due to the pandemic, Ocean Beach Park New London has finally reopened for the season.
The sugar sand beach and cool waves at Ocean Beach have been the main attraction to generations of guests.
“Ocean Beach is beautiful; we love it here,” said Cynthia Zermano, of Ware, MA.
Closed since the fall of 2019, and idle during the pandemic, Ocean Beach has fully reopened, splashpad, water slide, mini golf, and all.
“I think there’s a lot of pent up demand. I think people want to do stuff with their kids. They want to get out of the house. We’ve been locked down for the last year and a half. I think people are over it,” said David Sugrue, Ocean Beach park manager.
The parking lot fills up fast, and visitors are coming from as far away as Albany, NY and western Massachusetts.
“We looked up top beaches in New England and this popped up,” said Maxwell Kaeding, who traveled from Springfield, MA.
“Actually, it’s our first time here I saw it had a playground for the kids figure we’d give it a try,” said Jane Spencer, of Chaplin.
Park officials did say they are still looking to hire people for dozens of positions.
“It’s been really tough to hire, everybody is in the same boat. We’re all competing for the same employees. We need cooks, we need lifeguards, we need concession employees,” Sugrue said.
If you’re interested, all you have to do is apply and be at least 16 years old.
For details visit their website here, or Facebook page here.
