HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An ocean storm has stalled offshore and should bring several days of clouds, wind, and rain.
While the storm will have major impacts on southeastern New England, the weather in Connecticut over the next few days will not be pleasant.
"As expected, rain is overspreading the state in waves at varying intensities, a trend that will continue over the coming days," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Due to this, and a northeasterly flow, temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below average."
Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees and a breeze could gust to over 20 mph.
The rain continues Wednesday night with Thursday expected to be the worst day.
"The peak or height/worst of it comes [Thursday] and [Thursday night] as the wind intensifies," Dixon said. "It’s during this timeframe gusts could reach or exceed 40 mph, primarily across southeastern/coastal Connecticut. Farther inland and to the northwest, they won’t be as strong as those areas are farther from the storm’s center."
The forecast for Thursday called for a raw day with highs only in the low and middle 50s.
"While there will be periods of steady rain, there will also be times where there is a lull, periods of dry weather," Dixon said. "It won’t be raining non-stop from [Wednesday] through Friday."
The wet weather isn't all bad. Rainfall deficits have been building over the last few months.
"The storm should wind down and begin exiting Friday," Dixon said. "At this happens, the wind will start to relax."
Gusts of 30 mph may still happen with temps once against only rising into the 50s.
Any lingering rain and drizzle should end Friday night.
"Storm total rainfall should range from 1 to 3 inches with the most falling across southeastern coastal Connecticut," Dixon said. "The fact that we’ll see that much over a three day period leads to a lesser concern for flooding, as opposed to if it was all coming over a few hour period."
The weekend, however, is looking brighter.
"For the weekend, Saturday may start cloudy but then will feature some clearing, at least partial, as the day progresses," Dixon said.
Temps may rise into the 60s.
That's good news for the Eversource Hartford Marathon races, which kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
"Sunday looks to be a dry, brighter day," Dixon said.
