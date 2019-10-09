HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An ocean storm is barrelling toward the state is set to bring several days of clouds, wind, and rain.
While the storm will have major impacts on southeastern New England, the weather in Connecticut over the next few days will not be pleasant.
"The unsettled weather begins [Wednesday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The sky will be overcast, and we can expect some rain at times."
Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees and a breeze could gust to over 20 mph.
"More rain is likely at times [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "It’ll be breezy and chilly with lows in the 40s to near 50 degrees."
It appears the worst day will be Thursday, where rain could be heavy at times, especially in eastern Connecticut.
“Plus, the northeasterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher in coastal and eastern portions of the state,” Haney said. "Elsewhere, gusts to 30 mph are possible."
Haney's forecast for Thursday described the day as being raw, with highs only in the low and middle 50s.
More rain is likely on Friday, but it’s expected to be lighter.
"The northeasterly wind will remain brisk with gusts to 30-plus mph possible," Haney said. "Temperatures may not rise out of the 50s for a third consecutive day."
Any lingering rain and drizzle should end Friday night.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals could range from 1-3 inches.
There could also be some coastal flooding.
The weekend, however, is looking brighter.
Saturday morning may be cloudy, but the sky should become partly sunny with temperatures rising into the 60s.
“We should be in good shape for the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon, which begins at 8 a.m.,” Haney said.
There could be some scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday morning.
