HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The fire department is investigating an odor of gas on Tuesday.
A gas company was doing work earlier in the day on Main and Arch Streets.
An odor of gas was detected, but no readings were picked up on a meter.
The gas company was requested back to the area to investigate.
There is a slight traffic disruption in the area due to the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.