HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Masks will no longer be required for young children as of the first of the month, according to new guidance from the Office of Early Childhood.
Office of Early Childhood commissioner Beth Bye announced the updated guidance on Tuesday.
"While COVID-19 is not over, we are entering a new phase that requires new adaptations," Bye said. "The legislature has extended the public health emergency and a number of executive orders."
The OEC said it will continue to update guidance to programs based on the recommendations of the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Individual child care programs may choose to implement their own mask wearing policies or requirements," Bye said. "Our current guidance continues to recommend mask wearing, given the current levels of community infections and the data about cases of COVID-19 in child care settings. We also continue to recommend implementing other public health strategies such as social distancing, cohorting, and monitoring of children’s and staff’s health to help mitigate spread of the disease."
The new guidance was based on the fact that children under 5 cannot be vaccinated, leaving them at higher risk for infection and for spreading the virus. It also considers that child care workers can now be vaccinated, boosted, and wear masks to help mitigate their workplace risks.
While the state legislature extended a number of Gov. Ned Lamont's executive orders, including the school mask mandate through Feb. 28, the requirement for COVID-19 vaccination and testing by state employees and covered workers in schools and child care facilities was not extended. As a result, it was no longer in effect as of Feb. 15, 2022.
The state Department of Education and the DPH have not yet made a decision on mask wearing in schools.
