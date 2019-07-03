BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A Bridgeport firefighter was injured during a hit-and-run last week.
Bridgeport police said on June 28 around 11:18 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street.
A pedestrian, later identified as a 46-year-old off-duty firefighter, was crossing northbound on Stratford Avenue when he was hit by a car.
Police said the victim was in the crosswalk at the time of the incident.
The car turned northbound onto East Main Street, stopped briefly, then fled the scene.
Officers were unable to obtain information about the suspect’s car.
The victim was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
As of July 2, Bridgeport police said they are working on several leads regarding the investigation.
The car involved has been identified as a dark gray Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2015. The car should have front end damage and will be missing a driver’s side rear-view mirror.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.