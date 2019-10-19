TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An off-duty fire fighter rescued a family from their home as it caught on fire in Torrington early Saturday morning.
Off-duty firefighter, Brian Parks, rushed to the scene prior to the Fire Department arriving, officials said.
Parks safely evacuated the single-family home on location. No one was injured.
Crews responded to the house fire at Country Club Rd. and began extinguishing the fire.
Upon arrival, crews knocked down a fire in the home and the garage. Crews requested a second alarm due to the severity of the fire and brought in off-duty firefighters for manpower and coverage of the city.
The Drakeville, Harwinton Westside Volunteer, and Torringford Volunteer Fire Departments were requested to staff their respective firehouse for coverage as well.
The home was a total loss and officials said the family is staying with relatives.
The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
