NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after an off-duty New Haven firefighter was shot Saturday night in the Elm City.
Police say the 28-year-old male was shot as he walked near his home.
The firefighter remains in stable condition at the hospital, police said.
Police say the shooting on Shelton Avenue between Read Street and Goodrich Street near the Hamden town line was first reported around 7:15 p.m.
New Haven Police, New Haven Fire, American Medical Response, and Hamden Police responded.
Police say the area has since reopened to traffic.
“My office was notified immediately by the Dispatchers at the Public Safety Access Point. We were shocked to hear of the incident and are grateful for the rapid emergency medical services provided to our member,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.
“This highlights our concerns and frustrations with gun violence in our city,” Alston said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
