NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An off-duty Meriden police officer was shot at in New Haven on Thursday night.
New Haven police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the area of Quinnipiac Avenue near the Essex Townhouses for the report of shots fired into a car.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, an off-duty Meriden police officer. The officer’s car had numerous bullet holes in the rear of the car, but the officer was not injured.
The off-duty officer told police that when she exited the complex, she heard gunshots and saw a man on the sidewalk shooting towards her car.
Police are investigating to see if this incident is related to the officer’s work as a police officer.
New Haven police said the officer used to work in New Haven before transferring to Meriden a few years ago.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
