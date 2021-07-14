SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The South Windsor Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who investigators said was struck by a drunk driver.
South Windsor police confirmed Wednesday morning that officer Ben Lovett passed away at Hartford Hospital.
Wethersfield police on Tuesday offered condolences on Tuesday.
"Ben died [Tuesday] morning from injuries he sustained after being struck and seriously injured by an intoxicated driver, while off duty on his motorcycle, on June [26] in Tolland," Wethersfield police said. "As fellow police officers, we grieve for Ben and are frustrated because this tragedy was entirely preventable," Wethersfield police said. "There is no excuse for drunk/drugged driving. This senseless act ruined the lives of countless people and took the life of a beloved son, brother, and police officer."
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - An Ellington man is facing several charges after a crash in Tolland Saturday.
State police charged 24-year-old Spencer Kraus of Ellington with operating under the influence, evading responsibility, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign.
The crash happened on Hunter and Crystal Lake roads around 1:15 a.m. on June 26.
Kraus failed a field sobriety test, troopers said.
There's no word on if any of Kraus's charges will be upgraded.
South Windsor police released a statement Wednesday about Lovett's death.
Officer Lovett was hired by the South Windsor Police Department in April 2018 by Chief Timothy Edwards. After completing training at the Connecticut Police Academy in September 2018, Officer Lovett entered the South Windsor Police Department’s Field Training Program and subsequent probation period. During the training and evaluation period, Officer Lovett demonstrated himself to be pro-active, effective and a valuable team player. He was assigned as a patrol officer in the Operations Division where he excelled and grew as a new officer. In the spring of 2020, Officer Lovett was temporarily assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau. This was an experimental assignment to give newer officers exposure to specialized positions. Officer Lovett proved himself a capable apprentice. In May 2020 he tested for the position of Narcotics Investigator and was appointed to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, a regional team comprised of Manchester, Vernon, Glastonbury and South Windsor officers. Officer Lovett became a valuable asset to the team and continued to grow in his abilities and talents as an investigator working with the other agencies. Officer Lovett has received numerous letters of appreciation from the public, he is the recipient of the 2020 Mothers against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognition award, he served as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) within our department, a certified Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) member, and he held numerous investigation and narcotic training certificates. Most of all, Benjamin was a valuable member of the department, an easy going and bright officer, a friend and a coworker who will be greatly missed by his family at the South Windsor Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.