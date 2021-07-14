SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The South Windsor Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who investigators said was struck by a drunk driver.

South Windsor police confirmed Wednesday morning that officer Ben Lovett passed away at Hartford Hospital.

Wethersfield police on Tuesday offered condolences on Tuesday.

"Ben died [Tuesday] morning from injuries he sustained after being struck and seriously injured by an intoxicated driver, while off duty on his motorcycle, on June [26] in Tolland," Wethersfield police said. "As fellow police officers, we grieve for Ben and are frustrated because this tragedy was entirely preventable," Wethersfield police said. "There is no excuse for drunk/drugged driving. This senseless act ruined the lives of countless people and took the life of a beloved son, brother, and police officer."

State police charged 24-year-old Spencer Kraus of Ellington with operating under the influence, evading responsibility, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign.

The crash happened on Hunter and Crystal Lake roads around 1:15 a.m. on June 26.

Kraus failed a field sobriety test, troopers said.

There's no word on if any of Kraus's charges will be upgraded.

South Windsor police released a statement Wednesday about Lovett's death.