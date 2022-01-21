NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The goal for Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood is to keep kids safe and also make sure they continue to learn as it rolled out its latest recommendations.
The recommendations for nursery schools and day care centers are designed to keep staff and students safe, but also to keep these kids engaged.
With COVID precautions, only staff and students are allowed inside St. Andrew’s Child Care Center on Townsend Avenue in New Haven: 56 youngsters, ages 18 months to 5-years-old, many who are too young to wear or keep a mask on all day.
“We still practice social distancing and we just keep the children spread out,” said Elisha Nelson of St. Andrew’s Child Care Center.
Connecticut’s Office of Early Childhood along with the Department of Public Health recently rolled out recommendations in line with the latest CDC guidelines.
“I think the only thing certain in this pandemic is change and that’s hard because it’s a time of extreme stress as it is,” said Beth Bye, Commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood.
While masks and vaccines work the best, those strategies are not always available for young kids.
There is now more clarity on what to do with potential COVID exposures.
For children under 3, they’ll need to quarantine for 10 days since in most situations, they’re not masking, but when it comes to children who can mask reliably, they would just need to isolate for five days.
“If that person can’t wear a mask, we’re really not in a position to use those shorter quarantine or isolation periods, so that is what we’re trying to make clear in this guidance. “said Dr. Lynn Sosa of the Connecticut Department of Public Health. “Those younger children unfortunately will have to go with 10 days. If the children are older and can wear masks, then we can use those shorter periods.”
With that flexibility, childcare centers can do what is best for them and their kids.
“We’re still keeping it the quarantine for the 10 days just to keep it safe and those are the policies we have in place here at the center,” Nelson said.
Whether it’s five or 10, Elisha Nelson, the director at St. Andrew’s says it’s important these places stay open during the pandemic.
“Children still need to be able to socialize with other children and it’s important to keep them learning during this time so they don’t get sent back,” Nelson said.
For a complete breakdown of the guidelines, click here.
