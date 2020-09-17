SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – If you have children enrolled in daycare, they’ll have to start wearing face masks if they’re over the age of three.
That’s the requirement by the Office of Early Childhood and the new mandate will begin on Monday.
For a daycare in South Windsor, they think it’s the right thing to do, but they want to know why this didn’t happen sooner.
Harmony Childcare Center in South Windsor has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic as they know daycare is very much needed for working parents.
“March [and] April, it was tough, we only had a few children attending, probably three. We stayed open, we know how important it was to have childcare,” said Alexia Reyes, Assistant Director of Harmony Childcare Center.
Assistant Director Alexia Reyes is now dealing with another challenge. Children over 3-years-old will soon be required to wear face masks when in childcare facilities.
“First hearing it, all of us were like, what are we going to do? They’re not going to keep them on, but sitting and thinking, this is the best,” Reyes said.
The new recommendations are for health and safety reasons from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mask mandate will begin on Monday, but there is some flexibility:
Children just turning three and those newly enrolled will have two months to get used to wearing a mask.
Children will have mask breaks throughout the day for eating, drinking, resting, sleeping, and outdoor play.
If children are indoors without masks on, providers will keep children at a six-foot distance.
“Why didn’t it happen before> We have been exposed this whole time. Thankfully, none of us have gotten the coronavirus. No one at our center or families, but it’s finally time and we need to take into consideration the safety of our teachers as well as the kids,” Reyes said.
It’s up to the daycare center to come up with a plan for children if they don’t want to wear masks.
Harmony is currently working on a play to get kids excited to wear face masks.
“This is going to be a huge challenge and we can list 20 million reasons why it’s going to be hard, but it’s an adjustment and we are really talking about the little things we can do, making little masks for stuffed animals, having those mask breaks, a lot of positive talk,” Reyes said.
Other daycare centers say some kids won’t be allowed inside if they’re not wearing a mask.
A petition has been started asking for kids to not have to wear masks. To see the petition, click here.
