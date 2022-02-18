(WFSB) – The Office of the Inspector General is investigating after a man died while in custody of Norwich police.
Officials say Brenton Chambers died February 4 while in custody at the Norwich Police Department.
Chambers was arrested on February 3 by Norwich police for charges of violation of probation, as well as weapons and drugs charges, officials said.
Video of the arrest can be seen here.
Chambers was then booked at the Norwich Police Department.
Video of the booking process can be seen here.
“While at the police department, Chambers complained of foot pain and was taken to the hospital for medical attention,” the Office of the Inspector General said.
Click here to see video of Chambers return to the police department.
Officials say Chambers collapsed in his cell around 3:58 a.m. on February 4.
“Norwich police officers rendered aid and summoned the assistance of emergency medical technicians,” officials said.
To see video of Chambers in his cell, *** WARNING: This video contains graphic content. *** click here.
Officials say the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is conducting the investigation.
An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on February 5.
The results of the autopsy have not been released.
