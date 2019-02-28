WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A police cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Wethersfield on Thursday morning.
According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Griswold Road and Prospect Street.
The intersection is closed.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m.
Police said the officer and other driver were taken to the hospital.
They said the officer will be ok and the driver, whom police only identified as a woman, suffered minor injuries.
Officers were on the scene until later in the morning. They took pictures, examined the vehicles and tried to piece together how the incident happened.
It's unclear if the snow was a factor.
