OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – An officer was exposed to Fentanyl in Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the back of Walt's Market on Main Street after receiving a report about a suspicious person.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Stephen Allen Johnson, who told police he had just dropped off an employee at the market.
Johnson was seen with drug paraphernalia on him and was detained.
A K9 was brought in to search the car for narcotics.
During the search, Officer Christopher Palmieri was exposed to fentanyl after the wind caught the bags and blew drugs into his face.
Experts say fentanyl is known to be 50 times more potent than heroin.
Officer Palmieri instantaneously became ill and was brought to the Middlesex Medical Center Shoreline.
"Other police officers have to be at the ready to have the right materials, right medications, right equipment to save a fellow officer's life," said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook Police Department.
The officer is expected to recover.
Johnson was arrested and is facing various narcotics violations.
