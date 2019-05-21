OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – An officer was exposed to suspected fentanyl in Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the back of a building on Main Street for a reported suspicious person.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man acting suspicious.
A K9 officer was brought in to search the car, and got a positive reaction.
That's when the driver told police he had drugs in the car.
Officers found bag of drugs, and what they believed to be narcotics inside of the bag.
While searching the car, the wind caught the bags and blew the drugs into one of the officer's faces.
The officer was brought to a shoreline clinic to be examined after having symptoms of drug exposure.
The officer is in stable condition and is expected to recover.
The drug is being tested to determine the exact narcotic.
One arrest has been made in this incident.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
