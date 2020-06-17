BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - An officer in Bridgeport was hurt while police were investigating a report of shots being fired.
Police said the call came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday that the shots rang out in the area of Kossuth and Shelton Streets.
A small compact four door white vehicle fled the scene, and in the process and its driver struck one of the responding officers, police said.
Police said they canvassed the area for the vehicle and the suspect.
A crime scene was established.
The officer was transported to a hospital with unknown non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport police 203-576-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.