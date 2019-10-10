ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – A officer in Orange was hit by a car while responding to another incident on Thursday night.
The unidentified officer was responding to a car fire on Marsh Hill Road when he was hit by another car, according to officials.
The officer was injured, but conscious and alert, and brought to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The driver who hit the officer remained on the scene and is cooperating with officials.
State Police are investigating the incident.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
