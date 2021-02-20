SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a person in Southington.
Police were called to a home on Berlin Avenue Friday night for the report of an assault.
According to police, a man identified as 28-year-old Anthony Williams was visiting the home while appearing to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Williams then allegedly sexually assaulted a person in the home. He’s also accused of placing his hand around the victim’s throat, restricting their air supply.
As Williams was being taken into custody, police said he became uncooperative and refused to comply with officers.
During the process, an officer was injured and required medical treatment.
Williams was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree strangulation, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court next month.
