HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An officer was injured during an investigation in Hartford on Friday night.
Hartford police said the investigation is happening in the area of Maple Avenue, Retreat Avenue and Franklin Avenue.
One officer was brought to Hartford Hospital, but the extent of the injuries was unknown.
No additional details were provided at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.