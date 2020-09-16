BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A reported stabbing in Bridgeport led to an officer-involved shooting.
According to the Bridgeport Police Department, it happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Some details were released during an 11:45 news conference.
Police said it happened in connection with a stabbing that took place in the 351 Clinton Ave just after 1 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the suspect stabbing a victim.
Officers used a Taser, but they said it was ineffective.
That's when the suspect was shot once in the right side of the body.
He's expected to be ok.
Police said the victim thanked officers for saving his life.
Officer Eliud Henry, who has been a member of the department since 2011, was identified as the officer who fired the shot. Officer Sean Curran, who's been with Bridgeport police since 2016, was also at the scene.
The officers involved in the incident are on administrative status with pay.
Body cam video of the incident exists and will be utilized during the investigation, police said.
Connecticut State Police are investigating.
