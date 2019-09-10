HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden's incumbent mayor has his work cut out for him during Tuesday's primary election.
Mayor Curt Leng is squaring off against challenger Lauren Garrett for the Democratic nod.
One issue expected to be at the center of the race is the handling of an officer-involved shooting that made national headlines.
The shooting, which happened last spring, involved a Hamden officer and a Yale University officer, opening fire on two people they thought were driving in a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery. The shooting happened in New Haven.
Body cam footage appeared to show that the people in the vehicle were unarmed.
Protestors have been calling for both officers to lose their jobs.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.