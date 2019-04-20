Wethersfield Officer Involved Shooting

An active police investigation prompted the closure of the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Saturday night. (WFSB)

 Rebecca Cashman

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An officer-involved shooting prompted the closure of the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Saturday night.

Police closed the area of the Silas Deane Highway from Maple Street to Hewitt Street as crews are on scene for the shooting that took place just before 6 p.m. 

Wethersfield Police said in a news release that the investigation has been turned over to the New Britain State's Attorney's Officer and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Police said the intersection is expected to remain closed and are urging drivers to find an alternate route.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2901. 

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

