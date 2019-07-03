DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- An officer-involved shooting was reported in Danbury on Wednesday morning.
Danbury police said the shooting happened in the area of Old Ridgebury Road and Reserve Road.
Mayor Mark Boughton said Old Ridgebury Road will remain closed for several hours, adding there is no danger to those living in the area.
Boughton said the officer is okay.
State police said exit 2A off I-84 west is closed at Old Ridgebury Road at this time.
A police cruiser was seen blocking the off-ramp on the DOT traffic cameras just after 11 a.m.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.
No further details were released.
