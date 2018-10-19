MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An armed man was shot by three Meriden officers following a pursuit that ended in a pharmacy parking lot, state police said.
State police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ryan Holley of Meriden.
The shooting took place in a CVS parking lot on East Main Street around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, the officers involved were not injured.
State police said the injuries to the suspect appear to be non-life-threatening.
Troopers said they incident began around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday. Five officers from Meriden in an unmarked vehicle followed a Buick Century on West Main Street.
The driver of the Buick then got onto Interstate 691 east and took exit 10, troopers said.
From there, the driver went down Route 15 south.
Troopers said at that point, a gun was discharged from inside the vehicle.
Officers continued their pursuit onto East Main Street and into the CVS parking lot.
Troopers said Holley exited the vehicle with a firearm in his hand.
As officers exited their vehicle, state police said Holley turned toward them. Three officers discharged their firearms and struck the suspect.
Holley was transported to Hartford Hospital.
There's no word on why police began pursuing the Buick in the first place.
The investigation continues.
