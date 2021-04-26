ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - An officer was involved in a shooting that happened in Ansonia on Monday morning, according to state police.
The shooting happened on Division Street, right near the Derby town line.
“Division Street is literally a dividing line between Derby and Ansonia," explained Chief Gerald Narowski, Derby Police Department. "We have to travel on each other’s roads to get from point A to point B, so it is a Derby officer, in Ansonia, right on the town line, being investigated by the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes.”
According to Derby police, two males ran up to a police cruiser while an officer was stopped at a red light, banged on the windows, and asked for help around 7 a.m.
While the officer tried to figure out what was happening, a vehicle drove by and one of the two males pulled out a gun and fired shots into the passing vehicle.
The officer fired at the shooter and struck him.
"The officer was stopped at a red light. Two males approached the vehicle, pounding on the windows in distress. A vehicle was passing by, driving by the intersection, one of the two males in distress pulled out handgun and fired several shots into the passing vehicle," Chief Narowski said.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. Whoever was inside was not hurt.
Police said all parties involved in the incident were accounted for and that there was no threat to the public.
The person who was struck by the officer's gunfire was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. He was hit in the leg.
"He's traumatized, he can't do anything. He'll never be the same after this. I'm not going to be the same after this," said Candice Chavers.
Candice Chavers says it was her 16-year-old son and 29-year-old nephew who approached the officer and that her nephew was the one that got shot.
A firearm was recovered at the scene. Channel 3 cameras saw it in the street near a sidewalk.
When asked about the gun that was found at the scene, Chavers claims it was put there by police.
"Who do we call when we need help because you can't call the police as you can see," Chavers said.
A neighbor told Channel 3 that a bullet went through his house.
"I looked out the window there was a boy who go nicked in the leg on the ground," said Eric Barone, Ansonia. "The police officer was very upset."
Barone said he heard the gunshots. When he looked out the window, he said he saw what looked like two teenagers.
One of them appeared to have been shot.
The other was on the ground with his hands up.
“I’m very upset that this is happening," Barone said. "I watch news every day. I’m upset this is happening in front of my house. Another shooting. It’s gotta stop, it’s gotta stop.”
Ansonia and Derby detectives are investigating.
Detectives from the state police said they also headed to the scene to help with the investigation.
Derby police said they do not have body cameras. However, the chief said they are in the permit process to get a state grant for them.
