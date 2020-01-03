ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Ansonia police said a deadly officer-involved shooting that stemmed from a domestic incident happened on Thursday night.
Ansonia police said officers were confronted on Myrtle Avenue by a suspect who was armed with a knife around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
They released new details during a news conference that happened 11 a.m.
The shooting was the result of a domestic incident during which a woman called officers to say her boyfriend had become violent.
When officers arrived, they found the suspect with the knife and tried to de-escalate the situation.
At least one round was found by an officer, police said.
The suspect was brought to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave.
Ansonia and state police were both on scene for hours after the shooting.
State police described it as a "use of force" investigation on Friday morning.
The large police investigation shut down part of Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia into Friday morning.
However, the crime tape came down and the street reopened around 6:45 a.m.
Officers and troopers were seen going up and down a driveway on the street, between numbers 81 and 83 Myrtle Ave.
Police also confirmed that the suspect who was shot had a protective order against him that was issued back in November.
The order came after a prior arrest that came from a previous domestic incident.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect or the officers who were involved.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.