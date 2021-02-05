STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police and Stratford Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Stratford on Friday night.
State police said the Western District Major Crimes Squad was called to the scene on Route 110.
Due to the shooting, Route 15 northbound at exit 53 is closed.
Anyone traveling in this area is being asked to use an alternate route.
Channel 3 is on the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.
