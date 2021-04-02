WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - One of two officers hit by a driver at the U.S. Capitol has died, along with the suspect, police said.
U.S. Capitol Police said it happened at the North Barricade access point along Constitution Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The person behind the wheel got out of the car, police said, and lunged at officers with a knife before being shot by law enforcement.
One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital. The other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.
BREAKING: One of the Capitol Police officers injured after a suspect rammed a car into a barricade has died, acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman says https://t.co/Upe8dIHzqr pic.twitter.com/n5HRkxIt4X— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 2, 2021
One of them died, police confirmed.
"It is with a very, heavy, heavy, heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries. We are not able to release any information, names, age, date of birth at this time because we still have to notify next of kin. I just ask that you keep the US Capitol Police and their families in your prayers," said Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.
Police said all Capitol buildings were locked down "due to an extreme security threat." Staff members were told they could not enter or exit buildings.
They also said Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First NW was closed, along with First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE.
The incident came as the Washington region was already on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.
Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.
In a statement on Friday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said "I am in shock over the loss of a Capitol Police Officer in an incident at the Capitol this afternoon. Every day the Capitol Police risk their lives to protect our democracy. In the wake of the January 6 insurrection, their commitment did not falter. They stood steadfast in the wake of danger. I pray for the family, friends, and comrades of this fallen officer, as well as the officer in the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack."
Congressman John Larson said “I am heartbroken that our nation’s Capitol is once again the target of violence and am horrified that a Capitol Police Office has been killed and another one injured. My prayers are with the family of the fallen officer, the injured officer, and the entire Capitol Police force. I would like to thank all of the officers on duty and National Guard who acted quickly in response to this attack.”
