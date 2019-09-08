NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven officer is recovering after being struck by a car that fled the scene on Saturday night.
New Haven Sergeant Shayna Kendall told Channel 3 Officer Lavorgna was getting out of his patrol car on Long Wharf Drive just after 10 p.m. when he struck by a car.
Officer Lavorgna was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries and is recovering.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver and car, which is described as a black Nissan SUV.
Those with information are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.
Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.
