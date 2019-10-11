ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – An officer in Orange was released from the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while responding to another incident Thursday night.
Officer Chris Brown was responding to a car fire on Marsh Hill Road when he was hit by another car, according to officials.
Police say Officer Brown did not suffer any broken bones or serious internal injuries from the crash.
Officer Brown was released from the hospital Friday morning.
The total extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
The driver who hit the officer remained on the scene and is cooperating with officials.
State Police are investigating the incident.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
