NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven Police Captain was rushed into emergency surgery Monday night after being shot.
The officer, identified as Captain Anthony Duff, was in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue when he interrupted a shooting.
Duff was not on duty at the time and not in uniform, according to New Haven Acting Police Chief Antonio Reyes.
Duff called for more units saying he had been struck by gunfire.
According to officials, Duff suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is "lucky to be alive."
Another person was shot and killed during this incident.
Police have not released that victim's identity at this time.
There is no word as to why Duff was in the area.
Officials are asking neighbors in the area where to shooting occurred to stay in their homes while the investigation unfolds.
The person that police are searching for in connection to the shooting is described as a black man with long braids, a goatee, muscular build and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.
He was last seen on foot fleeing from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6316.
