WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A police officer is expected to recover after being shot during an investigation in Waterbury on Tuesday.
According to police, the officer was involved in an investigation into a stolen vehicle when the shooting happened on Marley Place Tuesday afternoon.
The officer was then taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are expected to give an update at 5 p.m. Stream it here.
Connecticut State Police said they were assisting in an incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street in Waterbury.
#CSPAdvisory State Police Troopers and Detectives are assisting Waterbury Police Department with an active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street. Avoid the area. Expect heavy police activity.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 8, 2020
A large police presence was also seen near the Waterbury–Oxford Airport, on Christian Street, where police say three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting were taken into custody.
A fourth suspect was also taken into custody.
Cruisers from several towns, including Waterbury, Middlebury, Southbury, Naugatuck, and CT State Police were seen in the area.
