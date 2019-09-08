NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a New Haven officer was struck in a hit-and-run Saturday night.
Police say the officer was struck around 10:13 p.m. on Long Wharf Drive. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene.
The officer was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.
No additional details are available at this time.
