WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – Two Westport officers were assaulted while responding to a call for service on Friday.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a male in his underwear without shoes walking on Post Road East. One of the callers reported the man had defecated on the sidewalk by Winslow Park.
When officers found the man on Myrtle Avenue, the officer approached the man and was struck in the face.
Police said a struggle ensued.
Additional officers arrived on the scene and attempted to subdue the suspect, who resisted arrest.
Another officer was bitten during the incident.
The suspect was taken into custody and brought to the hospital.
Police said the two injured officers were brought to Norwalk Hospital for treatment.
The unidentified suspect remains in custody and will be charged with assault of public safety personnel and breach of peace.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.