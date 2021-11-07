(WFSB) – The East Narcotics Task Force began investigating a drug operation in Manchester back in November 2021. The task force is made up of officers from Manchester, South Windsor, Glastonbury, and Vernon. The task force got a search warrant for Jose Acevedo 42, of 66 Walnut Street in Manchester.
On November 5, 2021, a group made up of Manchester Patrol, Task Force agents, and the DEA entered Acevedo’s property. The Capitol Region Emergency Services Team was also used because there was concern that Acevedo had firearms.
When officers searched his house, they found an extensive narcotics operation that involved fentanyl. Investigators found sifters, grinders, and thousands of bags for fentanyl and other narcotics. Among these items, investigators also found 7 ½ kilograms of suspected bulk fentanyl, 7,500 prepackaged wax folds holding suspected fentanyl, 12 ounces of suspected cocaine, and 1 ½ ounces of crack cocaine.
Officers also found a 9mm Smith and Wesson Pistol and nearly $10,000 in cash.
Jose Acevedo was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.
Acevedo is being held on bond for $250,000.
A second resident was charged in this incident as well. Adnel Ortega, 21, was charged with alteration of a firearm identification mark, criminally negligent storage of a firearm, and risk of injury.
Adnel posted $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Manchester on December 6.
East Central Narcotics Taskforce, with other law enforcement agencies, are working to stop illegal narcotics sales in Manchester, South Windsor, Vernon, and Glastonbury. Investigators are asking anyone with any information of illegal drug activity to contact East Central Narcotics Taskforce (860) 645-5548. All calls are confidential.
