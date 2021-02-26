ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police responded to a home on Friday afternoon after a dog bit two people.
It happened at a home on Northwood Street around 12:30 p.m.
Both bite victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, one with significant injuries to multiple extremities, police said.
The dog is owned by one of the victims.
At the same time of this incident, another dog at the scene somehow got involved with other dogs that were not involved in the attack.
That dog, which showed aggression to those who responded to the scene, was taken into custody by officers.
An investigation by police and the town’s animal control officer is ongoing.
