WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- What felt like an impossible situation, turned into a heroic act of saving a life.
A Waterbury teen was saved when police pulled together to get him from jumping off a bridge.
It happened on Wednesday on the Highland Avenue bridge in Waterbury that a teenager almost jumped from during rush hour traffic.
Police said the teenager only spoke Portuguese, but thankfully Naugatuck Det. Andre Moutela, who was heading home at the time, answered the call to action.
“I was telling him today is not a good day, there's other solutions. Come on down,” Moutela said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
After about 40 minutes of negotiating, it was Waterbury Officer Cem McAvoy who decided to react even more.
“I thought why don't we offer him something. A simple gesture of bottled water might change his mind, and it worked,” McAvoy said.
In a split-second decision, Officer McAvoy grabbed the teen from the top of the bridge.
That's when police and state troopers stormed him, making sure everyone was safe.
Traffic on I- 84 was shut down in both directions for about 45 minutes.
Luckily, it was ending many hope for.
“We don't do it for the glory, we don't do it for the cheers. We do it because it's engrained in all of us,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.
The first people on the scene were EMS and state police.
If the teen had jumped, he would have fallen 60 feet.
