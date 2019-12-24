ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- A new baby in the town of Orange couldn’t wait to celebrate Christmas with her family.
Baby Jillian was born Monday evening just before 10 p.m. in the comfort of her own home.
Police in Orange said Jillian’s parents were assisted by officers Frank Koshes and Emily Taylor.
They were instrumental in helping welcome Baby Jillian to the world before the AMR paramedic and ambulance arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.