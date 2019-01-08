DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the officers involved in the shooting death of a man in Danbury last month.
Troopers said Danbury police officers Regina Guss and Alex Relyea responded to a report about a suspicious man in the area of the Glen Apartments on Memorial Drive back on Dec. 29.
When the officers arrived, a man, identified as 45-year-old Paul Arbitelle, was holding a knife and walking around the property.
Guss and Relyea was ordered to drop his weapon, which he refused to do, according to state police.
During a confrontation, Guss used a taser on Arbitelle, but it was ineffective, troopers said.
Relyea fired his service weapon at Arbitelle. The man was struck at least three times, troopers revealed.
Arbitelle was transported to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A female relative of the man also suffered a gunshot wound. She was in critical but stable condition at the hospital.
Mayor Mark Boughton said the responding Danbury Police officers involved in the shooting were not injured.
The Connecticut State Police Western District Crime unit investigated the incident. It continues to ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other information about what happened to give detectives a call at 203-267-2225.
Troopers described Guss and Relyea a highly decorated officers.
