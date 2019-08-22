HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two Hartford officers placed on leave following a deadly shooting have returned to work.
The officers, identified as Detective Zack Sherry and Officer Rocky Last, returned to work almost one month after the shooting.
The shooting occurred on July 26 after Hartford Police Crimes Unit was on a routine patrol and tried to stop a car in the area of Park Terrace, during a criminal investigation.
The driver of the car, later identified as 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta, of Windsor, fled from officers, heading toward the I-84 on-ramp from Capitol Avenue.
Police said the car came to a stop due to ongoing construction traffic, as well as a stop stick deployment.
That’s when officers approach the car.
Police said Zaporta got out of the car, violently attacked them, and gained control of an officer’s gun.
That’s when Zaporta was shot and killed.
Hartford police identified Det. Sherry as the officer that fired the shots. Det. Sherry has been on the force for 14 years and has no sustained citizen complaints as well as no disciplinary history, according to officials.
Det. Sherry is currently working in-house with the Vice, Intell & Narcotic unit.
Ofc. Last is on fully duty, back on his regular assignment with the Street Crimes Unit.
The investigation is in the hands of Connecticut State Police and the Tolland State’s Attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.