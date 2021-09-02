WOODBURY (WFSB) - A CT state trooper was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday morning after he got swept away in flooding in Woodbury overnight.
State police were seen leaving Yale New Haven Hospital where the trooper was brought Thursday afternoon. The procession then traveled up I-91 north.
Early Thursday morning, CT state police said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. from an on duty trooper in distress.
He told police his cruiser was taking on water near Jack's Bridge in Woodbury, near Three Rivers Park.
When search crews arrived, they found the cruiser but not the trooper at first.
Crews were ultimately able to find the trooper, who was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital via LIFE STAR.
His conditions is unknown at this time.
Police said the trooper, who has not yet been identified, is a veteran trooper who is a sergeant at Troop L.
Multiple dive team units, search and rescue K9s, and troopers were all involved in the search.
Woodbury fire officials said the area is prone to flooding, as there is a river nearby.
Fire officials said nine fire departments responded, six boats were used, as well as three helicopters.
The water in the area was about 6 feet over flood stage, officials said.
