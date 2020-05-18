EASTHAMPTON, MA (WFSB) - Officers in Massachusetts rescued a fawn from a fox on Sunday.
Officers R. Murphy and M. Cichy of the Easthampton, MA Police Department responded to a call of a deer being dragged by a fox on West Street.
When they arrived, the said the fox was scared off and officers found the uninjured, newborn baby deer. However, it was unable to stand on its own.
Murphy and Cichy said they spent some time with the baby to get it walking.
After a few minutes they walked into a field along the wood line and found its mother waiting.
Police reported that the fawn and its mom were reunited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.