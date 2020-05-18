Officers R. Murphy and M. Cichy of the Easthampton, MA Police Department responded to a call of a deer being dragged by a fox on West Street. Video of the fawn was posted to the department's Facebook page.

Officers R. Murphy and M. Cichy of the Easthampton, MA Police Department responded to a call of a deer being dragged by a fox on West Street.

When they arrived, the said the fox was scared off and officers found the uninjured, newborn baby deer. However, it was unable to stand on its own.

Murphy and Cichy said they spent some time with the baby to get it walking.

After a few minutes they walked into a field along the wood line and found its mother waiting.

Police reported that the fawn and its mom were reunited.

