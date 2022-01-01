HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Officers responded to 735 Wethersfield Ave due to a Shot Spotter activation.
While searching the area, a 20-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
