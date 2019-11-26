HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating after shots were fired at officers in the city Tuesday evening.
The incident happened near the area of Capen Street and Vine Street.
The incident happend just after 6 p.m.
Two officers were in an unmarked vehicle and they were conducting a proactive firearm investigation.
A person on interest was located and started shooting at officers, according to police.
The officers fled the scene, got out of the car to engage, but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.
Officers did not engage in the shooting.
No officers were injured, but they were brought to the hospital to be evaluated.
The driver's side window of the officer's vehicle was struck during the incident.
The suspect is being sought at this time. His identity is not known.
Channel 3 is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
