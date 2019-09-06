HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More than three months have passed since anyone last saw Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five.
New developments in the case happened this week, with a re-arrest of her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
Read his full arrest warrant here.
Both posted bond, and on Friday Fotis headed back to court for a civil case he’s involved in.
Court filings claim Fotis Dulos owes his estranged wife’s family $2.5 million in unpaid family loans, which he denies.
Legal woes continue to mount as he was also charged with another count of tampering with evidence on Wednesday.
In an interview with Dateline, he shared his side of the story, saying he believes Jennifer is still alive.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
However, a new arrest warrant tells a different story.
Investigators say they found handwritten notes detailing specific times and activities on May 24, the day Jennifer went missing, and the 25th at Fotis’ Farmington mansion.
Michelle Troconis told investigators she and Fotis wrote those notes to “help them remember” their activities on those dates.
Investigators also say Troconis admitted those events never happened and the alibi witnesses were determined false.
While Fotis sat in court on Friday, the moving company Jennifer used to leave the Farmington mansion said she wanted the move under wraps.
“She wanted me to come in my regular clothes and in a vehicle that wasn’t marked that I was a mover,” said Jeffrey Bunch, of Daley Moving and Storage.
The owner alleges she re-scheduled several times and Fotis had kicked them off the property before she finally left.
Domestic violence advocates say separating is often the most dangerous period.
Both Troconis and Fotis pled not guilty to their recent charges.
In an interview with CNN, Brian Foley, executive assistant to the Commissioner of CT State Police, said there's more information that hasn't been made public at this point.
"The arrest warrant you saw, that contained a lot of details. There's a lot more details and a lot more evidence that hasn't been presented as of yet," Foley said.
He explained that the warrant focused a lot on blood evidence, but that there are other forms of evidence in the case as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.