MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Additional patrols by police will be at Middletown High School on Monday following rumors online there would be an attack at the school, said officials.
Officials say the rumor was investigated by police and is unfounded.
"This has been investigated by the MPD and we feel confident that the rumors are unfounded," said Middletown mayor Dan Drew in a Facebook statement late Sunday night.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.