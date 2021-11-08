ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont and other leaders announced major upgrades coming to the Waterbury branch of the Metro-North rail line.
This comes as the state is expected to receive funds from the federal infrastructure bill that was approved by Congress last week.
The Waterbury Branch is a 27-mile-long, single-track line with six train stations in Waterbury, Naugatuck, Beacon Falls, Seymour, Ansonia and Derby.
Officials said by adding an additional track, service will increase on the branch to 22 trains each weekday beginning next summer.
The project was funded by $1.23 million in state funding that will match federal dollars.
“I have been laser-focused on improving rail and transportation throughout the state since I came into office, and the Waterbury Branch is a prime example of infrastructure in the state that needs significant upgrades,” Governor Lamont said. “We are building a transportation system that will lead to more jobs, economic growth, and more money in people’s pockets. Next, the federal infrastructure bill is going to put a historic amount of money into our state to support new roads, bridges, rail, and public transit. It’s going to put people back to work, and it’s going to get our state moving again.”
